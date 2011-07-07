Meet Dori, Nori & Ori from Peter Jackson’s ‘The Hobbit’

Deep into production on his two-part adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” Peter Jackson revealed a new portrait of three major dwarfs from the epic today. Dori, Nori and Ori, played by actors Jed Brophy, Adam Brow and Mark Hadlow, respectively. This is another of what appear to be weekly reveals by Jackson and the production. For more on the trio…

DORI, NORI & ORI

These three brothers, all sons of the same mother, could not be more different from each other. Dori, the oldest, spends much of his time watching out for Ori, the youngest; making sure he”s not caught a chill or got himself killed by Wargs or Goblins. Nobody quite knows what Nori gets up to most of the time, except that it”s guaranteed to be dodgy and quite probably, illegal. Dori, Nori and Ori are intensely loyal to each other – and whilst they are perfectly happy fighting amongst themselves, woe-betide anyone who means harm to one of these brothers.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” opens nationwide on Dec. 14, 2012. “The Hobbit: There and Back Again,” debuts Dec. 13, 2013.