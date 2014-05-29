Meet Jacob, The Cockiest Scripps Spelling Bee Contestant Of All Time

2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee co-champions Ansun Sujoe and Sriram Hathwar may have taken home the top prize tonight, but the real winner of the competition was clearly 15-year-old Jacob Williamson, who flubbed the word “kabaragoya” only after hilariously boasting that he totally knew it and would ruin us all (admittedly, that last part was implied). His dismissive sniff just after reaching the microphone is a telltale sign of great things to come, and by god does he ever deliver.

