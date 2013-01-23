Meet the ‘Amazing Race’ season 22 cast

The endless race around the world continues with a new season of the Emmy-winning show starting in February.

The season 22 cast of “The Amazing Race” includes best friends, newlyweds, firefighters, country singers, twin doctors and roller derby moms. Emmy nominee Phil Keoghan will return as host.

The new season premieres Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8:00 pm, ET/PT on CBS.

Meet the 11 teams below. Which one will you be betting on?