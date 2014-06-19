Meet the cast of ‘Big Brother’ season 16

#Reality TV
06.19.14 4 years ago

Meet the cast of “Big Brother” season 16, featuring DJs, ex-pro athletes, college grads and adventure hunting guides. Julie Chen returns as host for the two-night premiere, airing Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
This year will add new twists, including a weekly “Head of Household” competition, and a new fan interactive element called “Team America,” allowing viewers to vote on which of the new Houseguests they would like to form an alliance.

Meet the 16 contestants of “Big Brother”:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSbig brotherCBSJULIE CHENReality TV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP