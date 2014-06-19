Meet the cast of “Big Brother” season 16, featuring DJs, ex-pro athletes, college grads and adventure hunting guides. Julie Chen returns as host for the two-night premiere, airing Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

This year will add new twists, including a weekly “Head of Household” competition, and a new fan interactive element called “Team America,” allowing viewers to vote on which of the new Houseguests they would like to form an alliance.

Meet the 16 contestants of “Big Brother”: