Meet the new ‘Big Brother’ season 15 houseguests

16 new houseguests are ready to compete for the $500,000 prize in the 15th installment of CBS’ “Big Brother,” and we want you to meet them. The new season premieres Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with Julie Chen returning as host. This summer two new twists will be added: Three Houseguests will be nominated for eviction, and weekly “Big Brother MVP”s will be selected by viewers. Following the June 26 premiere, “Big Brother” will be aired thrice weekly, starting Sunday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Meet the contestants here: