Meet the new ‘Big Brother’ season 15 houseguests

16 new houseguests are ready to compete for the $500,000 prize in the 15th installment of CBS’ “Big Brother,” and we want you to meet them. The new season premieres Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with Julie Chen returning as host. This summer two new twists will be added: Three Houseguests will be nominated for eviction, and weekly “Big Brother MVP”s will be selected by viewers. Following the June 26 premiere, “Big Brother” will be aired thrice weekly, starting Sunday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m.
Meet the contestants here:
Hey! One of those people is over 27 years old! Someone in the casting office screwed up royally.
My thoughts exactly. How many attractive 20 something females need to be in that house at any given time? I miss the days when Big Brother focused on having a more diverse range of cast members. Seasons Two and Three remain some of the greatest seasons of the show. Danielle and Jason, Will and Nicole….great partnerships that don’t seem to be possible anymore. Season Five, with Nakomis and Cowboy etc…It’s a shame. Still looking forward to it, as always though.
wow that is so not fair about the feeds. I am Canadian and I have gotten the feeds ever since they have started an I have been watching BB since season I. Now this year feeds are not allowed for Canadians. What a slap in the face. You will be loosing many,many Canadian viewers. You just me and my family and friends. Many people are upset, big time upset.