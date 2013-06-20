Meet the new ‘Big Brother’ season 15 houseguests

#Reality TV
06.20.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

16 new houseguests are ready to compete for the $500,000 prize in the 15th installment of CBS’ “Big Brother,” and we want you to meet them. The new season premieres Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with Julie Chen returning as host. This summer two new twists will be added: Three Houseguests will be nominated for eviction, and weekly “Big Brother MVP”s will be selected by viewers. Following the June 26 premiere, “Big Brother” will be aired thrice weekly, starting Sunday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Meet the contestants here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSbig brotherBig Brother MVPCBSJULIE CHENReality TV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP