Meet the new chart, same as the old chart if you’re Eminem

It”s looking like déjà vu all over again on next week”s Billboard 200. Even though there are a few more shopping days until the chart closes, Eminem”s “Recovery” has a commanding enough lead that the title is sure to claim its fourth week at No. 1 with sales of around 190,000. That figure will take “Recovery” over the 1.5 million mark since its June 21 release.

Coming in a very distant second, with projected sales of around 65,000, will be Korn”s “Remember Who You Are.” It will be one of five debuts in the Top 10, according to Hits Daily Double. Sting”s ”Symphonicities,” which features orchestral arrangements of his hits, will land at No. 4, below Drake”s “Thank Me Later,” while The Maine makes an impressive start at No. 6 with “Black & White,” the rock group”s major label debut.

Despite all the hype and perhaps because of pretty tepid reviews, M.I.A.”s “Maya” will have to settle for No. 8, as it looks to move 30,000 copies. Bolstered by his hit “Lover, Lover,” country singer Jerrod Neimann will likely come in at No. 9 with “Judge Jerrod & The Hung Jury,” although he may eclipse M.I.A.

Hell Yeah, a new group composed of members of Pantera and Mudvayne, sees its debut, “Stampede,” bow around No. 14.