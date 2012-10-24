Meet the ‘X Factor’ Season 2 Top 16

#Britney Spears #Demi Lovato
10.24.12 5 years ago

The second season of “X Factor” is underway, and the show has revealed this year’s Top 16, who will be mentored by the likes of Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid.

All 16 acts will perform on a special live two-and-a-half hour event on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8:00-10:30 pm ET live/PT tape-delayed. Khloé Kardashian Odom and Mario Lopez will host. 

Who do you think will go all the way to the championship? Voice your opinion below in the comments section.

Meet the Top 16 here

