Tom Cruise’s female ‘Mission: Impossible 5’ co-star is ‘Hercules” Rebecca Ferguson

Tom Cruise has a new love interest – at least in theory.

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, who won a Golden Globe nod for her performance in last year's BBC/Starz miniseries “The White Queen,” has won the coveted female lead in “Mission: Impossible 5,” according to Deadline. The actress joins returning stars Cruise, Simon Pegg and Jeremy Renner in the Christopher McQuarrie-directed sequel, which (as we found out earlier today) Alec Baldwin is also reportedly in talks for. The followup is set to begin filming in August.

In addition to her role in the forthcoming Dwayne Johnson action vehicle “Hercules,” Ferguson's credits include Swedish soap opera “Nya tider,” “Wallander” and Ridley Scott's scrapped Showtime pilot “The Vatican.” Other upcoming films include “Despite the Falling Snow” opposite Charles Dance and “The Red Tent” co-starring Morena Baccarin, Minnie Driver, Iain Glen and Debra Winger.

The last entry in the series, 2011's “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” grossed nearly $700 million worldwide.

