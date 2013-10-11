Will Meg Ryan cross over to TV stardom with new NBC comedy?

One-time romantic comedy queen Meg Ryan is plotting a small screen return next year.

The actress — known for such big screen hits as “When Harry Met Sally,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail” — has signed on to star in a new NBC comedy series from writer Marc Lawrence (“Miss Congeniality”).

The as-yet-untitled single-camera comedy project is now in development at NBC, and is based on an idea hatched by Ryan and Lawrence, according to Deadline.

The show will center on a single mom (Ryan) who returns to her old editor job at a New York publishing house where her former intern is now her boss. While struggling at her new job, she also has to deal with her husband, her teenage kids, and, naturally, her nosey mother-in-law.

Lawrence and Ryan will serve as executive producers, along with the latter’s manager, Jane Berliner.

Although more famous for her film work, Ryan was a once a regular on “As The World Turns” in the early ’80s and co-starred on NBC’s” One Of The Boys” in 1982. More recently, her TV work has included appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Web Therapy.”