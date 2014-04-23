Meg Ryan lending her voice to ‘How I Met Your Dad’ pilot

Meg Ryan is ready to tell the story of “How I Met Your Dad.”

The romantic comedy legend has been cast as the narrator for the pilot of the “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Although we don't know for sure yet, the pilot is likely to be picked up for series order by CBS based on the long-running success of “Mother” and the pilot's pedigree.

Ryan will play the unseen future version of Sally, who will narrate the flashbacks in which Greta Gerwig will play a younger version of the character. Bob Saget provided a similar service in “HIMYM.”

Best known for such big screen rom-coms as “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You've Got Mail,” Ryan got her start on the small screen, starring on the CBS soap “As the World Turns” in 1982. She recently appeared on Showtime's “Web Therapy.”