Meg Ryan lending her voice to ‘How I Met Your Dad’ pilot

#How I Met Your Mother
04.23.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Meg Ryan is ready to tell the story of “How I Met Your Dad.”

The romantic comedy legend has been cast as the narrator for the pilot of the “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Although we don't know for sure yet, the pilot is likely to be picked up for series order by CBS based on the long-running success of “Mother” and the pilot's pedigree. 

Ryan will play the unseen future version of Sally, who will narrate the flashbacks in which Greta Gerwig will play a younger version of the character. Bob Saget provided a similar service in “HIMYM.”

Best known for such big screen rom-coms as “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You've Got Mail,” Ryan got her start on the small screen, starring on the CBS soap “As the World Turns” in 1982. She recently appeared on Showtime's “Web Therapy.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother
TAGSCBSGreta GerwighimymHOW I MET YOUR DADHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMEG RYAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP