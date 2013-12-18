Watch Megadeth and Jenny Lewis sing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ on ‘Kimmel’

Now here’s a holiday album every child of the 80s would buy: On Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Megadeth promoted a fake compilation called “Thrashing Through the Snow: A Very Megadeth Christmas” — which includes a duet with indie darling Jenny Lewis. Watch the clip below.

Dressed in holiday sweaters, frontman Dave Mustaine and his bandmates growl out metal renditions of “Frosty the Snowman,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” as little children cower in the corner and cover their ears. The band also manages to scare off Lewis, who realizes a few lines into “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” that these guys are not sticking with tradition. Lewis saves one of the kids during her escape.

In 2011, Megadeth similarly put on elaborate costumes for its Halloween performance on ‘Kimmel.’