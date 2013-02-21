Megan Fox joins Michael Bay’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

On second thought, maybe working for “Hitler” wasn’t such a bad thing after all.
“Transformers” actress Megan Fox, who was promptly dismissed from the series’ 2010 threequel “Dark of the Moon” after making negative comments about director Michael Bay in the press, has signed on to star in Bay’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot, according to a post on the filmmaker’s official blog. So I guess…hatchet = buried?
Bay is producing the Paramount project, which previously had Jonathan Liebesman (“Wrath of the Titans,” “Battle: Los Angeles”) onboard to direct before being pushed back by the studio. It’s currently slated for release on May 16, 2014.
So will Fox be portraying Turtles cohort April O’Neil in the new film? No word on that yet, though my guess is she’ll play pretty much whomever Bay asks her to at this point. Indeed, the franchise flick comes just in the nick of time for the actress, whose employment opportunities have dried up considerably since her “Transformers” heyday.
Shame we won’t have an attractive April. :(
Watch man. She’s going to have a sex scene with one of the turtles. LOL. She’ll be the very first trashy, trampy April O’ Neil ever. And those turtles will be all turned on by her and they’ll have to fight over her, too. This will be the worst TMNT movie ever made.
Stay classy, Hitfix!
Sheesh, first those cynical wrong-Oscar articles, now this. HitFix is turning more and more into the A.V. Club! It’s getting pretty difficult to find an entertainment news site, that isn’t full of snark these days.
This must part of Bay’s inspiration of working on the lower budget film he just made, one can only imagine the cost of creating CGI turtles, with Fox they can save on the make up and just fit her with a prosthetic shell. I have faith she will be fantastic in her role, a real chance for her to stretch. She was wonderful as the mentally challenged shop girl in this is 40.
I don’t think her career has “dried up considerably”. She never made (or tried) a blockbuster outside of the Transformers fanchise but she seems to have found a niche as a support character. Since she never had a shot at being Natalie Portman, that’s a very good niche for her.