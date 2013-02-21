Megan Fox joins Michael Bay’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

On second thought, maybe working for “Hitler” wasn’t such a bad thing after all.

“Transformers” actress Megan Fox, who was promptly dismissed from the series’ 2010 threequel “Dark of the Moon” after making negative comments about director Michael Bay in the press, has signed on to star in Bay’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot, according to a post on the filmmaker’s official blog. So I guess…hatchet = buried?

Bay is producing the Paramount project, which previously had Jonathan Liebesman (“Wrath of the Titans,” “Battle: Los Angeles”) onboard to direct before being pushed back by the studio. It’s currently slated for release on May 16, 2014.

So will Fox be portraying Turtles cohort April O’Neil in the new film? No word on that yet, though my guess is she’ll play pretty much whomever Bay asks her to at this point. Indeed, the franchise flick comes just in the nick of time for the actress, whose employment opportunities have dried up considerably since her “Transformers” heyday.

