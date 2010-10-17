Megan Fox teaming up with Jon Hamm in “Friends With Kids”

Her star may have diminished somewhat, but Megan Fox isn’t looking for the Hollywood studios system to reboot her career. The “Transformers” star had disappointing box office returns for “Jennifer’s Body” and “Jonah Hex,” but she’s sticking to the indie world for now. Fox already appeared in the Toronto Film Festival fantasy drama “Passion’s Play,” but now she’s jumping on board Jennifer Westfeldt’s “Friends With Kids.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Kids” stars Adam Scott and Kristen Wiig as best friends who decide to avoid the pain their coupled friends with kids are enduring by — wait for it — having a kid first and then finding that perfect match. Jon Hamm will play a boyfriend of Wiig’s and Westfeldt will portray Scott’s current girlfriend. Fox will appear on the scene as a new woman Scott begins to date.

The project is being produced by Hamm and Westfeldt who wrote the screenplay and will make her directorial debut with the picture. Mike Nichols and Jake Kasdan are on board to advise Westfeldt and executive produce. Westfeldt is best known for her roles on the TV series “24” and “Notes from the Underbelly,” but she also wrote the screenplay for the hit indie “Kissing Jessica Stein.”

Fox’s “Passion Play” was acquired after Toronto but has no set release date as of yet.

While no distributor is in place, the producers of “Kids” expect an April 2011 release.

