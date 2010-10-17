Megan Fox teaming up with Jon Hamm in “Friends With Kids”

Her star may have diminished somewhat, but Megan Fox isn’t looking for the Hollywood studios system to reboot her career. The “Transformers” star had disappointing box office returns for “Jennifer’s Body” and “Jonah Hex,” but she’s sticking to the indie world for now. Fox already appeared in the Toronto Film Festival fantasy drama “Passion’s Play,” but now she’s jumping on board Jennifer Westfeldt’s “Friends With Kids.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Kids” stars Adam Scott and Kristen Wiig as best friends who decide to avoid the pain their coupled friends with kids are enduring by — wait for it — having a kid first and then finding that perfect match. Jon Hamm will play a boyfriend of Wiig’s and Westfeldt will portray Scott’s current girlfriend. Fox will appear on the scene as a new woman Scott begins to date.
The project is being produced by Hamm and Westfeldt who wrote the screenplay and will make her directorial debut with the picture. Mike Nichols and Jake Kasdan are on board to advise Westfeldt and executive produce. Westfeldt is best known for her roles on the TV series “24” and “Notes from the Underbelly,” but she also wrote the screenplay for the hit indie “Kissing Jessica Stein.”
Fox’s “Passion Play” was acquired after Toronto but has no set release date as of yet.
While no distributor is in place, the producers of “Kids” expect an April 2011 release.
I’ve read the early reviews for Passion Play, and they are terrible! I mean, reviewers are tearing this movie apart. Jennifer’s Body, Jonah Hex, and now Passion Play. She needs to chose her roles more wisely. I don’t think she can act, so maybe acting classes would help as well.
I really don’t see how you can fault her with the projects she’s chosen outside of Transformers… Critical darling Diablo Cody’s follow up to Juno, a minor role in a comic book tent-pole starring Josh Brolin, John Malkovich and loads of talented co-stars, and an indie drama/fantasy opposite Mickey Rourke and Bill Murray. On paper those all sound like good to great projects…
And it’s really odd that once Jonah Hex tanked, it was Megan Fox’s movie that bombed. Not Josh Brolin’s, or Jimmy Hayward’s, or John Malkovich’s, who were all vastly more important to the movie than Fox.
Just because Diabo Cody has a reputation for writing ONE good movie doesn’t mean automatically that working on one of her scripts is a winner. Not every director is Jason Reitman and Karyn Kusama clearly showed that she couldn’t make the script work.
As for Jonah Hex, it was a Megan Fox bomb. True, she only had a minor supporting role in the film, but she was promoted as one of the leads in the film it was promoted as “a movie starring Josh Brolin and Megan Fox” so the producers were counting on her drawing power (which is obviously overrated) to make the film profitable.
As for an indie drama with Bill Murray and Mickey Rourke. Just because both have revived their careers somewhat with Oscar nominations in recent years, it doesn’t mean they are above making garbage if the price is right.
Its a smart move for Megan Fox to take roles in smaller films in which box office $$$ is not reliant on her. Build up a solid resume and continue to do work on good films and better roles will follow.
*Adam Scott not Jake Scott
Megan Fox, please go away.
I thought that Megan acted well in Jonah Hex. For whatever reason the fans of the comicbook were not able to create enough of a buzz about the film to attract the needed new fans to watch during the theatrical run.
I love Megan! Wish her luck, the best with everything! :)