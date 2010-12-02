Mel Gibson’s ‘Beaver’ has an official image and a scheduled release

After months in limbo, Summit Entertainment’s “The Beaver,” starring Mel Gibson and a beaver puppet, has a general release date, an official image and a trailer on the way.

Summit announced on Thursday (December 2) that “The Beaver” is now schedulesd for a Spring 2011 release and that drama’s trailer will premiere on Friday on Entertainment Tonight, before moving to iTunes Trailers.

“The Beaver” was directed by Jodie Foster and comes from an acclaimed script by “Lone Star” creator Kyle Killen. Gibson plays a toy company executive who suffers from depression. Out of answers for how to get his life back on track, Walter finds unlikely salvation in the form of a beaver hand puppet.

In addition to directing, Foster co-stars along with Anton Yelchin, Jennifer Lawrence and Cherry Jones.

The PG-13 film was shot last year and was earning strong buzz for Gibson’s performance, but the actor’s well-publicized PR problems left “The Beaver” without a release date and with some pundits wondering if the film could/would be released at all, though several European territories already had early 2011 launches on the books.

For months, stories about “The Beaver” have been accompanied by one of a small number of unauthorized on-set pictures, but here’s your first official Summit-released image from the film: