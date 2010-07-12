Melina Kanakaredes is leaving ‘CSI: NY’

Melina Kanakaredes will not be following “CSI: NY” in its move to Friday nights this fall.
Kanakaredes’ departure was announced in a joint statement on Monday (July 12) morning, just weeks ahead of the July 28 production start for the new “CSI: NY” season.
“We hoped Melina would return to CSI: NY for another season, but we respect her decision to move on,” CBS and CBS Television Studios state. “Her amazing talent and invaluable contribution to the success of the series are greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten. She will forever remain a friend to the network and studio and we wish her the very best.”
Kanakaredes adds, “I made some amazing and lifelong friendships during my six seasons on ‘CSI: NY’ and I will treasure them forever!”
Along with Gary Sinise, Kanakaredes has anchored the “CSI” spinoff since it debuted as a backdoor pilot in the spring of 2004. “CSI: New York” will be moving to a new home at 9 p.m. on Fridays starting this fall.
Previous credits for Kanakaredes include “Providence” and a Daytime Emmy nominated stint on “Guiding Light.”
Industry speculation is already running rampant on possible replacements in the “CSI: NY” cast. Stay tuned for more information.
Really glad to see Melina leaving the show. She was often the reason I didnâ€™t catch an episode.
My only disappointment is that it took CBS six years to part company with her.
This show needs a sexy and great looking female to costar with Gary Sinise and even though Melina tried low cut tops and whatever, she couldn’t achieve sexy.
Sela Ward is lovely looking and also a much better actress. Ward and Sinise would be an excellent pairing.
Melina left when CBS wouldnâ€™t pay her what SHE thought she was worth.
Sheâ€™s the reason Providence drew such poor ratings and also the main reason [other then the Danny – Lindsay bubblegum scenarios] that CSI: NY has lagged.
If Sela Ward does replace Melina, its the best thing to happen to this show in a long time.
Gary Sinise is the star of the show, heâ€™s still there, and the show will be even better now.