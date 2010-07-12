Melina Kanakaredes is leaving ‘CSI: NY’

Melina Kanakaredes will not be following “CSI: NY” in its move to Friday nights this fall.

Kanakaredes’ departure was announced in a joint statement on Monday (July 12) morning, just weeks ahead of the July 28 production start for the new “CSI: NY” season.

“We hoped Melina would return to CSI: NY for another season, but we respect her decision to move on,” CBS and CBS Television Studios state. “Her amazing talent and invaluable contribution to the success of the series are greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten. She will forever remain a friend to the network and studio and we wish her the very best.”

Kanakaredes adds, “I made some amazing and lifelong friendships during my six seasons on ‘CSI: NY’ and I will treasure them forever!”

Along with Gary Sinise, Kanakaredes has anchored the “CSI” spinoff since it debuted as a backdoor pilot in the spring of 2004. “CSI: New York” will be moving to a new home at 9 p.m. on Fridays starting this fall.

Previous credits for Kanakaredes include “Providence” and a Daytime Emmy nominated stint on “Guiding Light.”

Industry speculation is already running rampant on possible replacements in the “CSI: NY” cast. Stay tuned for more information.