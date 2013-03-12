Melissa McCarthy and Vince Vaughn to host ‘SNL’ with musical guests Phoenix and Miguel

Melissa McCarthy and Vince Vaughn are heading back to the “SNL” stage.

The “Identity Thief” star has been tapped to host “Saturday Night Live” on April 6 with musical guest Phoenix; both will be making their second appearance on the late-night series. Vaughn, meanwhile, is slated to host the April 13 episode with first-time musical guest Miguel, who recently struck critical gold with his Grammy-nominated 2012 album “Kaleidoscope Dream.”

McCarthy and Vaughn (who hasn’t hosted “SNL” since his debut appearance in 1998) both have summer comedies in the pipeline, with McCarthy set to appear opposite Sandra Bullock in “The Heat” (June 28) and Vaughn ramping up for “The Internship” (June 7) opposite his “Wedding Crashers” co-star Owen Wilson.

As for Phoenix, their fifth studio album “Bankrupt!” drops on April 22.



