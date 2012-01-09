Melissa McCarthy calls ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel without Kristen Wiig ‘a terrible idea’

Rumors that Universal is looking to develop a sequel to “Bridesmaids” with or without Kristen Wiig may well be overblown; nevertheless, when posed the question of whether she’d come back for a follow-up without her co-star’s involvement the answer for Melissa McCarthy was an unmistakable “no”.

“God, I wouldn’t want to,” McCarthy told E! online at Saturday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala. “I would never want to. I think it’s a terrible idea.”

In other words, don’t count on a “Bridesmaids 2” centered on McCarthy’s scene-stealing character Megan, in a performance that served as the actress’ big-screen breakthrough and which some say could even nab her a Best Supporting Actress nod come Oscar time.

“I don’t anything about [a sequel],” she continued. “But I know that nobody wants to do it unless it’s great. If it is, I will show up wherever those ladies are.”

Rumors of behind-the-scenes tension between Wiig and the studio regarding the follow-up were kicked off with a Hollywood Reporter piece that ran last week in which Wiig was quoted as saying that she and “Bridesmaids” co-writer Annie Mumolo “aren’t planning a sequel. We are writing something else.” E! also notes that Jon Hamm, who had a small uncredited role as unrepentant jerk Ted in the first film, previously told them of the sequel: “I don’t think Kirsten is going to do it.”

In any case, McCarthy doesn’t necessarily need the work at the moment, with several big-screen starring vehicles being developed for the actress including the road trip comedy “Tammy” and a project with “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig and Judd Apatow entitled “Dumb Jock”. She’s also, of course, continuing to work on her hit CBS TV show “Mike & Molly” (for which she won an Emmy last year) and – whew! – also has a supporting role in Apatow’s upcoming “Knocked Up” spin-off “This is Forty”, which is slated for release in December.

So, what are your thoughts on McCarthy’s vow not to continue on with the “Bridesmaids” series without Wiig? Sound off in the comments!