Melissa McCarthy may be joining the fun in ‘Hangover Part III’

09.20.12 6 years ago

Melissa McCarthy is looking to get a “Hangover” – on purpose.

The “Bridesmaids” star is in talks for a small role in forthcoming comedy threequel “The Hangover Part III” opposite Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha and Zach Galifianakis, according to Variety. The nature of the part is unknown at this time, but if McCarthy signs on she’ll likely be hitting the set sooner rather than later, as production on the Todd Phillips-directed film is currently underway.

In addition to her regular TV gig on CBS’ “Mike & Molly” (premiering next Monday), McCarthy has a full slate coming up on the feature side, with a supporting role in Judd Apatow’s “This Is 40” (December 21) as well as leading roles in the Seth Gordon comedy “Identity Thief” opposite Jason Bateman (February 8) and an untitled buddy cop movie co-starring Sandra Bullock and helmed by her “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig.

Are you a fan of McCarthy’s? Will you be seeing “The Hangover Part III” when it comes out? Sound off in the comments.

TAGSmelissa mccarthyThe Hangover Part 3THE HANGOVER PART III

