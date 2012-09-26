Watch: Melissa McCarthy throat-punches Jason Bateman in rowdy ‘Identity Thief’ trailer

“Look at her, she’s like a Hobbit,” says Jason Bateman of Melissa McCarthy’s character in the first trailer for Universal’s upcoming comedy “Identity Thief.” “I can handle her…I’m going after Bilbo.”

Unfortunately for Bateman’s foolhardy would-be enforcer – a Denver man who decides to take matters into his own hands after his identity is stolen by McCarthy’s seasoned criminal mastermind – the permed, purple eyeshadow-slathered “Hobbit” he speaks of isn’t going down without a fight. And boy, does it get ugly.

McCarthy scores several major laughs in the hilarious new spot, which boasts a furious montage of kicking, car-crashing, throat-punching (twice!) and other general mayhem as Bateman’s character attempts to bring the ferocious credit card-swiper to justice. Directed by Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) and co-starring Amanda Peet, Jon Favreau, Morris Chestnut, Jon Cho, Genesis Rodriguez and T.I. (among others), the trailer is highly effective in establishing the film’s simple premise before letting the head-cracking action-comedy hijinks fly.

But don’t take my word for it – watch the trailer for yourself and then give it a letter grade at top left. My rating: A-.

“Identity Thief” hits theaters on February 8.