Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Tammy’ to face off with Angelina Jolie and Cameron Diaz next July

05.01.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Melissa McCarthy is hitting the road next 4th of July.

The “Heat” star’s road-trip comedy “Tammy” has been slated for release on July 2, 2014, putting it in direct competition with both the Cameron Diaz-Jason Segel laffer “Sex Tape” and, to a lesser extent, Disney’s “Maleficent” starring Angelina Jolie. In other words, it’s shaping up to be a crowded holiday weekend.

Set to begin shooting in May, “Tammy” stars McCarthy as a woman who embarks on a road trip with her hard-drinking, foul-mouthed grandmother after losing her job at a fast-food restaurant and discovering her husband is cheating on her all in the same day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Susan Sarandon is in “final talks” play the grandmother, taking over the role from Shirley MacLaine. In addition, Kathy Bates will star as the grandmother’s lesbian best friend.

McCarthy co-wrote the script with husband Ben Falcone, who is on board to direct the film for Warner Bros./New Line.

Does “Tammy” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off in the comments.
 

