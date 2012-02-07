‘Melrose Place’ star joins The CW’s ‘Cult’ pilot

A veteran of The CW’s relatively successful “90210” reboot and its totally unsuccessful “Melrose Place” reboot has signed on to an entirely original pilot for the network.

According to Deadline.com , Jessica Lucas will play one of the leads in The CW’s “Cult,” from writer Rockne O’Bannon and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire shingle.

The WBTV-based pilot focuses on the production assistant (Lucas) on a popular TV show fittingly titled “Cult.” When folks start vanishing, the production assistant joins forces a journalist blogger to investigate the trail that leads back to her own show.

The “journalist blogger” has yet to be cast.

Lucas was most recently seen by several dozen people as one of the stars of NBC’s summer dump “Friends with Benefits.” Her other credits include “Life As We Know It” and the features “Cloverfield” and “The Covenant,” which recently got a Thursday night airing on The CW.