‘Melrose Place’ star seeks new ‘Friends’ on NBC

03.30.10 8 years ago
The time has probably come for the stars of The CW’s new “Melrose Place” to start looking for employment backup plans.
Up first is Jessica Lucas, who has booked one of the leads in NBC’s “Friends With Benefits,” about five friends who sleep around with each other while waiting for romance. 
Obviously, “Friends With Benefits” is in second position to “Melrose Place,” should The CW decide to jeopardize its long-term ratings future with a bizarro renewal.
In other NBC comedy pilot news reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Nick D’Agosto (“Fired Up,” “Heroes”) will take one of the leads in “This Little Piggy,” which also co-stars Ben Koldyke and Brooke Bloom. Also, Ashley Madekwe (“Secret Diary of a Call Girl”) is joining “The Pink House.”

