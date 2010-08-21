Member of Ou Est Le Swimming Pool commits suicide at Belgian rock festival

BRUSSELS (AP) – The lead singer of a British pop trio climbed a telecommunications mast behind the main stage at a Belgian rock festival and leaped to his death in the parking lot below, police said Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Charles Haddon of Ou Est Le Swimming Pool died late Friday during the Pukkelpop festival in Hasselt, a town in eastern Belgium. District attorney Marc Rubens said police were treating the death as a suicide.

Festival organizers said Haddon’s family has been notified.

On Thursday, Michael Been, frontman for the U.S. group The Call, died of an apparent heart attack at the same festival. The 60-year-old was working as the soundman for his son’s band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

