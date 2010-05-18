‘Men in Black III’ gets a ‘Flight of the Conchords’ connection

In a stunner, Jemaine Clement has officially survived being a star of the universally derived “Gentleman Broncos.” The “Flight of the Conchords” star is getting his biggest role yet, as the villain in Barry Sonnenfeld’s “Men in Black III.”

The third installment in the “MIB” franchise will reunite Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones on a mission that takes them back to 1969 where they’ll run into Clement’s character (as well as others). Josh Brolin will also reportedly appear as a much younger incarnation of Jones’ Agent Kay in scenes that bookend the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clement will play Boris who is described only as “charmy and creepy at the same time.” The production is keeping the abilities and intent of the film’s aliens mostly secret (assuming he is an alien), so this information is the most moviegoers may get for some time.

After Clement and Bret McKenzie decided not to continue “Conchords” last year, the Kiwi has concentrated on his Hollywood film career. Besides “Broncos,” Clement has booked a role in the Steve Carell and Paul Rudd comedy “Dinner for Schmucks” serving up, um, laughs in July.