Meryl Streep takes on Diablo Cody’s latest script

Details are sketchy at this point, but The Wrap has just broken news of a pretty exciting project matching three very different Oscar winners: actress Meryl Streep, director Jonathan Demme and screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The currently untitled project will star Streep as a woman returning to the family she abandoned decades before to seek fame in Hollywood. That sounds like a promising return to themes visited by “Juno” writer Cody in her script for 2011's “Young Adult,” and yet another meaty lead for Streep — who, of course, racked up her record-extending 18th Oscar nod for “August: Osage County” earlier this year.

It'll be Streep's first collaboration with “The Silence of the Lambs” director Demme since his 2004 remake of “The Manchurian Candidate,” for which the actress received Golden Globe and BAFTA nods for her Hillary Clinton-infused take on the villainous role made famous by Angela Lansbury. Here's hoping Demme finds a similarly dark streak in the actress.

Demme's last feature film, the Ibsen adaptation “Fear of Falling,” premiered at the Rome Film Festival to dismissive reviews last year, and has yet to find theatrical distribution; he had better luck with “Rachel Getting Married” in 2008. (Cody also struck out last year, with her directorial debut “Paradise.”)

Universal and Fox 2000 are among the studios eyeing up the new project.