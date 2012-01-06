Confirmed: 3D Metallica film in the works

Get ready to see and hear “One” in 3 dimensions. After many reports and rumors, veteran metal gods Metallica are continuing celebrations of their 30th anniversary by planning a 3D concert film.

According to the band’s site, “We’re here to tell you that, yes, there is indeed a 3D project in the very early stages of production! We wish we could tell you more right now, but we don’t have all the finer points nailed down just yet. What we can tell you is that we are planning on being in a theatre near you sometime in 2013 and as you hear us say ever so often, this will be the space for all the details as we finalize them.”

They were the subject of the candid 2004 documentary “Some Kind of Monster,” in which the three core members (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett) entered group therapy together in order to exorcize their personal demons in time to focus on their then-new album “St. Anger.” Bassist Rob Trujillo was added to the lineup at the same time.

The band’s latest release, the “Beyond Magnetic” EP, collects outtakes from their most recent LP, “Death Magnetic.” It was initially available online only, but will see a physical release on January 31. They also recently released the critically maligned collaboration with Lou Reed entitled “Lulu.” They’re working on a new record for 2012 as well.

In 2011, Metallica celebrated its 30th anniversary with a series of small shows in San Francisco that included guests like Motorhead’s Lemmy, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Kid Rock, Reed and others. You can watch the recap of the final, star-studded show here: