Metallica announces 30th anniversary shows — for $6 a ticket

Hey, does the 20th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” make you feel old? No? Well, then how about the 30th anniversary of the formation of one of the worlds biggest hard rock and metal bands, Metallica.

The veteran group is celebrating their beautiful and tumultuous past with a handful of fan-only shows, four at San Francisco’s Fillmore on Dec. 5, 7, 9 and 10.

“These unique shows will include special guests and events, rare songs, varied set lists, odds and ends, and all the nutty stuff you expect from Metallica… fun for the entire family!” Extraordinarily appropriate, considering a fan could actually breed a robustly sized family in 30 years’ time.

What’s more is that the group is offering ’80s pricing, at $6 per ticket or the cute price of $19.81 for all four. These tickets, again, are for fan-club members only, with further details to be had via the band’s website, “taking reservations” through Aug. 8.

Metallica is playing as part of the Big 4 (in addition to Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax, for those of you playing Go Fish) on Sept. 14 at Yankee Stadium, where music lovers and dirtbags frequently collide. Sales for those long-gone tickets were on sale back in May. The band is also skedded to headlining Rock in Rio on Sept. 25.