Metallica preps songs for next album

Metallica has enough songs for its follow-up to 2008″s “Death Magnetic,” but fans may have a bit of a wait before they get the next studio album from the metal gods.

“We”ve getting there,” bassist Robert Trujillo told Billboard, “and we”ll have something great, hopefully, in the next year.”

“We got out into the room and jammed and we”ve come up with enough material for a record, for sure,” confirmed lead singer James Hetfield. “We just haven”t had enough time to really focus on it and dial in and start whittling it into these masterpieces, hopefully.”

Standing between the band and the studio is its second Orion Music + More festival, which takes place June 8-9 at Detroit”s Belle Isle. The quartet also has its previously announced 3-D film, “Metallica Through the Never,” in the works. The band”s Lars Ulrich is at the Cannes Film Festival seeking international buyers; the movie bows in the States on Sept. 27.