Metallica releasing intimate â€˜Live at Grimeyâ€™sâ€™ album at indie stores

This year, Black Friday – the day after Thanksgiving – is going to be a little darker.

Metallica is releasing a new concert set, “Live at Grimey”s,” on Nov. 26, and is handing it off to independent record retailers only.

The album was recorded on June 12, 2008, at Nashville indie shop Grimey”s New & Preloved Music, the week that the veteran metal band was scheduled to headline Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn. The resulting recording includes classics like “Master of Puppets” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” performed for a few lucky fans at the 150-person capacity space.

“Live at Grimey”s” (Warner Bros.) will be available in standard CD format and limited-edition vinyl. It will be sold only at establishments that participate in the indie-oriented annual sale event Record Store Day. Check out this site for participating retailers.

Here is the tracklist for “Live at Grimey”s”:

No Remorse

Fuel

Harvester of Sorrow

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Sad But True

Motorbreath