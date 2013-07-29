Metallica releasing ‘Through the Never’ movie soundtrack

Metallica will be releasing a two-disc soundtrack to accompany their new film “Metallica: Through the Never.”

The metal mainstays will drop “Metallica Through The Never (Music from the Motion Picture)” as a “soundtrack companion to the 3D feature, culling music from the three concerts they performed in Canada as part of the movie. It will be release Sept. 24, via the band’s own Blackened Recordings, three days before “Through the Never” heads to theaters in IMAX. It heads to general theaters a week after that.

“Metallica: Through the Never” is a combination of concert footage and fictional feature narrative, starring a near-silent Dane DeHaan playing a roadie for the band. The soundtrack and movie was shot over three shows from Rexall Place in Edmonton and Rogers Arena in Vancouver. As previously reported, film director Nimrod Antal told HitFix that 14 songs will feature in the film, though the soundtrack itself has more than that (hence the “companion”).

Pre-sale for the set goes up midnight tonight; there will be a vinyl edition released in 33 1/3 and limited edition 45 some time this fall. The tracklist is below.

Watch HitFix’s interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trullijo here.



Watch HitFix’s interview with “Metallica: Through the Never” director Nimrod Antal and producer Charlotte Huggins here.

Here is the tracklist for “Metallica Through The Never (Music from the Motion Picture)”:

Disc 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. Creeping Death

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. Fuel

5. Ride The Lightning

6. One

7. The Memory Remains

8. Wherever I May Roam

9. Cyanide

10. …And Justice For All

Disc 2

1. Master Of Puppets

2. Battery

3. Nothing Else Matters

4. Enter Sandman

5. Hit The Lights

6. Orion