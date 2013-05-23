Watch the trailer for ‘Metallica: Through the Never’ featuring Dane DeHaan

#Metallica
05.23.13 5 years ago

My, if the first trailer for “Metallic: Through the Never” doesn’t make it look freaking awesome to be in the band Metallica…

Dane DeHaan is featured in this feature-concert documentary hybrid, as “a young roadie sent on an urgent mission during Metallica”s roaring live set in front of a sold-out arena.” In the clip, he’s featured driving a van with a case that may be very precious cargo. He’s hit and then crawls out into what appears to be a riot against police.

And then there’s pyrotechnics and smoke machines and a 360 stage. James Hetfield’s vocals are sounding a bit weak on “Master of Puppets,” but the mix and the rest of the band sound heavy and ready.

The Nimród Antal-directed film was shot in 3-D and heads to IMAX theaters on Sept. 27 and to the rest on Oct. 4.

As reported yesterday, Metallica is also at work on new songs for the follow-up to 2008’s “Death Magnetic.”

TOPICS#Metallica
TAGSDANE DEHAANmetallicaMETALLICA: THROUGH THE NEVERNIMROD ANTALpicturehousethrough the never

