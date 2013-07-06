Metallica to crash Comic-Con with ‘Through the Never’

Are you ready to rock, Comic-Con?
While the biggest stars to hit up the annual San Diego event are usually of the movie, TV or comic book variety, this year’s Con will feature an appearance by one of rock’s most legendary bands: Metallica.
The group’s upcoming 3D IMAX docudrama “Metallica: Through the Never” will be among the dozens of upcoming films and TV shows to panel at the SDCC.
All four members of the band, director/writer Nimród Antal (“Predators”) and producer Charlotte Huggins will be on hand to unveil the world premiere of the theatrical trailer, poster, and an exclusive preview of footage, followed by a Q&A.
“Through the Never” combines live footage of the band with a fictionalized storyline featuring rising star Dane DeHaan (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Place Beyond the Pines”) as a roadie names “Trip” who is charged with a special mission while the band plays on.
The panel will take place Friday, June 18 from 6:30pm to 7:00pm in the spacious Hall H.
“Through the Never” opens in IMAX theaters August 9, and will open in regular 3D August 16.
Will there be a surprise performance somewhere??
Will there be a surprise performance somewhere??
What the hell does this have to do with comics? Seems like they sat around looking for places that had a large audience and decided they’d just shoehorn themselves in to try and make a quick buck. I have no doubt they have fans at the Con, but is that really the place? I assume next year there will be live performances by Beiber, Lady GaGa and a guest appearance by Niki Minage speaking about the direction comics are going in today’s market.
Johnny – You know that Comic-Con and the things panelling at Comic-Con haven’t had any real connection to comics in well over a decade, right? I mean this genie has been out of the bottle since… 2000? Maybe earlier?
-Daniel