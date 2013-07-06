Metallica to crash Comic-Con with ‘Through the Never’

Are you ready to rock, Comic-Con?

While the biggest stars to hit up the annual San Diego event are usually of the movie, TV or comic book variety, this year’s Con will feature an appearance by one of rock’s most legendary bands: Metallica.

The group’s upcoming 3D IMAX docudrama “Metallica: Through the Never” will be among the dozens of upcoming films and TV shows to panel at the SDCC.

All four members of the band, director/writer Nimród Antal (“Predators”) and producer Charlotte Huggins will be on hand to unveil the world premiere of the theatrical trailer, poster, and an exclusive preview of footage, followed by a Q&A.

“Through the Never” combines live footage of the band with a fictionalized storyline featuring rising star Dane DeHaan (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Place Beyond the Pines”) as a roadie names “Trip” who is charged with a special mission while the band plays on.

The panel will take place Friday, June 18 from 6:30pm to 7:00pm in the spacious Hall H.

“Through the Never” opens in IMAX theaters August 9, and will open in regular 3D August 16.