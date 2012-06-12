Watch Metric’s slow-motion parade in ‘Youth Without Youth’

Metric’s “Youth Without Youth” from brand new “Synthetica” is the sound of disenchantment and a riot to the sound of a Gary Glitter beat. The video is pretty contained, but has many of the same emotional elements.

Lead singer Emily Haines and her bandmates are featured in shots in-between slow-motion of the old and young doing unexpected and unsettling things. For instance, stacking tires to knock them down? Stacking cakes on top of each other in the same manner? Both mischievous, both unexplained. It’s a mystifying but visually interesting take on the song, which features an upbeat tempo opposite of the clip’s measured snapshot plod.

It was directed by designer/photographer Justin Broadbent, and “blends the old with the new through imagery of themes present throughout Synthetica while simultaneously and subtly referencing moments throughout Metric’s career,” according to a release. Can you name those “moments?”

“Synthetica” dropped today, with more information on the effort here. You can stream the album in its entirety here.

Tour dates below the video.

Here are Metric’s tour dates:

09.06.12 – Water Street Music Hall – Rochester, NY

09.08.12 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

09.09.12 – Madison Theatre – Covington, KY

09.11.12 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

09.14.12 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

09.17.12 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

09.18.12 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

09.20.12 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA

09.21.12 – The Strathmore – Washington, DC

09.22.12 – Tower Theater – Philadelphia, PA

09.23.12 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

09.27.12 – Hard Rock – Orlando, FL

09.28.12 – The Fillmore – Miami, FL

09.29.12 – The Ritz – Tampa, FL

10.01.12 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

10.02.12 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

10.04.12 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

10.05.12 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

10.06.12 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

10.09.12 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

10.10.12 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ