MGM wants James Bond back in theaters in 2012

There is really only one test that matters for the re-organized MGM when it comes to their recovery from bankruptcy, and today, we get our first look at how they plan to face that test.
If you haven’t been following the MGM bankruptcy story, or if you’re only aware of it in vague terms, I don’t blame you. I’ve been in Los Angeles for 20 years now, and MGM’s been struggling with bankruptcy for most of that time. I’ve always find it amazing that this titan, this 86-year-old movie icon, could be run so poorly and managed so badly for such an extended period of time. Now that they’ve rejected the takeover bid by Lionsgate and Carl Icahn, they’ve got to prove that they can turn the ailing company around. In order to do so, they filed a pre-packaged plan with a Manhattan federal bankruptcy court that outlines their goals and the ways they hope to accomplish those goals.
And as I said, there’s only really one thing that matters: what do they plan to do about James Bond?
After all, “The Hobbit” is going to happen under the guidance of Warner Bros. and Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films. MGM may have their name on that film, and they may well end up distributing it internationally, depending on how healthy that part of the company is in 2012, but they aren’t really “making” it. They can’t afford to. I’m not sure how they plan to deal with their $275 million “total obligation” to the movie, but my guess is they’ll have no shortage of third party financiers looking to jump in.
With James Bond, they’ve got their one ongoing franchise that is a proven worldwide brand, and they detail their goals to have the first film in theaters November of 2012, with a new Bond movie in theaters every two years after that. They want to split the costs of the first film 50% with someone, with the idea being that later Bond films would be funded entirely by MGM.
It’s an ambitious plan, and they’ve already done some of the development work on what they’re calling Bond 23, with Peter Morgan onboard to write it and Sam Mendes supervising with an eye on possibly directing. All of that was put on hold, though, and with the schedules of guys like that, there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to jump back into the movie.
And let’s say they do get everything on track for Bond 23. With the way this company’s been run traditionally, how can they say they’ll have a Bond film every two years like clockwork? Even in the best times, that hasn’t been the case consistently. How many more films does Daniel Craig have in him? How many is he contracted for? When you’re making films on an assembly line schedule, how can you guarantee you’ll have a story worth telling every two years? Or that you’ll have another Bond ready when Craig finally steps aside?
You’ll see a lot of headlines today saying that we’re getting a James Bond film in 2012, like everything’s been magically solved for MGM. At this point, there’s no word from EON Productions about their feelings on this filing, and since they’re just as important to the development and release of Bond films, that seems like a pretty significant gap in terms of information. For now, the most positive thing you can say about this is that MGM knows how important Bond is to their overall success, and they are obviously desperate to renew the superspy’s license to kill.
Whether or not they succeed at their mission remains to be seen.
We will, of course, update you on any new developments in the Bond series right here at HitFix as they happen.
Drew, don’t you kill my joy on this one. I need a new Bond film. The only production I would go work on for free is a Bond movie.
One can only imagine how frustrating this is to Daniel Craig. On the one hand he genuinely likes the series and he’s great at playing the character. On the other hand, he doesn’t need Bond in the least — he’s a bona-fide A-list movie star with or without it, and the best parts in the biggest movies are no doubt being offered to him on a weekly basis at this point. How many of them is he willing to turn down in order to keep himself open for a movie that might never happen?
I really hope Mendes does do with with Craig. That combo kind of sent me spinning when I first heard it.
As for the every other year thing – that was always kind of the MO for these – even if they haven’t always been able to adhere to it….of course that was still when they had Fleming source material that was untapped so yeah it’s been a while.
Great hopes for the Lion though. It would be nice to see them back in the mix legitimately even if it’s hard to remember when they last were.
They cranked out a Bond every two years from 1962 to 1989—I don’t see why it should be a problem. They should maybe start adapting the John Gardner or Raymond Benson novels though. Even if they dump most of the plots, at least doing an adaptation gives them a bit of a head start.
They don’t own the rights to those books so there’s no reason they’d shell out the money for them when they’re still going to have to pay a screenwriter big bucks to adapt them.
Films were made a lot faster back in the 60s then they are now. And it was 77-89 that there was one every two years. In the 60s they could make one every year. These days, it’s difficult to make a quality film every two years. Look at Iron Man 2; it was a decent film, but it could have been much better if the screenwriter, director, etc had more time to do prep-work for it.
At best Craig comes back for one movie and then only if he gets director and script approval and a piece of the back end. Contracts for these sorts of franchise movies are malleable if they’re hugely successful. Face it, Craig is a movie star now and doesn’t need Bond unless it’s a huge and fun payday.
Don’t get me wrong…I like the guy, but I think the jury is still out on Craig as a “Movie Star”. Most of the movies that he’s made post-Casino Royale have been disappointing critically and financially. Cowboys and Aliens (and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) will be the test to see if he can be a stand out. Those movies have the potential to be successful with anyone in them. I think he needs Bond for at least two more movies.
If they can’t get a new 007 movie in theaters in time to celebrtate the fiftieth anniversary(!) of the film franchise, MGM is throwing away the marketing opportunity of a lifetime. Beg, borrow or steal, but MAKE IT HAPPEN (especially with Daniel Craig not getting any younger).
MGM Already threw away the marketing opportunity of a millennium when they didn’t have a movie out in 2007.
Bond can certainly go on with or without Craig…preferably without him.
MGM should get Chris Nolan to do Bond.
Maybe Craig can convince his buddy, Matthew Vaughn, to jump to Bond after X-Men. Layer Cake rocks!
I believe Craig is under contract for a least a third film if not a forth after that I think EON has had Henry Cavill tapped as Craig’s successor since even before Craig was officially cast. He apparently blew them away during his audition for Casino Royale but was far too young at the time.
Personally I hope if they do go ahead without Mendes I too hope its Vaughn that steps in, he and Craig did great work on Layer Cake. Vaughn’s smooth Michael Mann esque style would being back a lot of the flair the franchise scalled back in favor of grit. However Vaughn could make the film look flashier while still keeping the level of hardnosed grit and force that the last two films have focused on.
Don’t get it twisted. Craig needs this franchise. Unlike Brosnan, he hasn’t proven he can open anything other than two Bond films. If I were him, I’d do as many as possible, even if it typecast him. They’re all guaranted hits and the money is probably mind blowing.
Many of this is old news. For example, Mendes has expressed outright interest in directing the next film.
Casino Royale was great. Quantum of Solace was forgettable! The villain in the latter seemed more like a tycoon/business man than a competitive/intimidating presence with a threat as to why he was bad. The plot was terrible, dependent on action, and lacked creativity, smarts, being witty, and memorable. MGM better get their act together and take the time to have written and executed a fantastic ‘007 film again. How many times are you going to hire Martin Campbell to revive the franchise after producing a poor follow up? Now that you have a good lead (though Clive Owen may have been better!), take advantage and make an amazing film!
Bond every 2 years? No, please no. It is tempting, of course, but a Bond film every 2 years means the movies will be worse, I’m sure. In 2 years there is no time to do anything. Do they want to kill the franchise?
I’ll bet the Bond partner is Fox and if anyone can kill a franchise, Tom Rothman and Tony Sella can!
Actually, Sony has tried repeatedly to lure the Bond franchise away for years. I would think they would see this as an opportunity.
Better restore some of the one-liner humor that defined the character instead of remaking it in a flat metrosexaual way…
Get a better Bond and a better director. Chris Nolan, and I dunno, someone more of a man. Someone with the sophistication for bond, but the badass skills. I always wanted Jason Statham to be Bond, just because I think after seeing him in Transporter, he has that very organised and raw talent in him, where he could pull a character like Bond off really well. Who knows though hey, I personally hated Daniel Craig as bond… but that’s just me
Statham lacks hair and acting capability. I have enough Nolan with Dark Knight. I don’t want more “moody, dark” crap than that. As for a better actor, I like Craig. He’s not Moore’s and Brosnan’s pretty boy, and he is a better actor than Sean Connery.
It’s about time that they use Duane Eddy and his Twangy Guitar to do the ” James Bond Theme ” and retire the weak imitation that they have used for decades.
Mike
Since Daniel Craig has connected with movie audiences as the new Bond, you’ve got to give this actor his due with the character for at least two or three more films within the next six years. I wish they’d rework and modernize From Russia With Love so Bond can face an equally cold-blooded and worthy spy opponent, as played intensely by Robert Shaw in the Connery Bond. And Russia is helping Iran’s nuclear program for a contemporary spy twist.
Omg. Please no MGM! Daniel Craig is the WORST bond, and Quantum of turd was the worse than Moonraker! Please leave the franchise alone! The last film was so horrible I spent a good chunk of it laughing at how stupid the villain was as he screamed like a woman at Daniel Craig while trying to hit him with a bat. The screenplay and acting were so abysmal that all they could do to cover it up was having non-stop action scenes. Craig lacks the essential qualities of a good bond.