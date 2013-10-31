MGM working on animated ‘Addams Family’ movie

10.31.13

(CBR) Charles Addams” creepy and kooky comic creation the Addams Family is being revived again for the big screen – this time in animated form.

Variety reports that MGM is tying up a deal with media company BermanBraun for the macabre movie, which will be written by Pamela Pettler (“Corpse Bride”, “Monster House”). A stop-motion adaptation based on Addams” original drawings was previously in the works at Illumination Entertainment, with Tim Burton set to co-write and co-produce, but that was revealed in July to be canceled.

The Addams Family – at its core Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch and Grandmama – originated in a series of 150 single-panel cartoons by Addams that appeared in “The New Yorker” between 1938 and the cartoonist”s death in 1988. The eccentric clan made the move to television with the beloved 1964-66 ABC comedy starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, which was followed by an equally short-lived animated series (which got its own Gold Key comic tie-in), a reunion special and a couple of revivals (both animated and live-action, and both brief).

However, their greatest success came in a pair of live-action movies: 1991′s “The Addams Family” (it grossed $191.5 million on a $38 million production budget), and its 1993 sequel “Addams Family Values”.

