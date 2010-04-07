MGMT announce complete world tour dates, details

04.07.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

We’ve heard the song and seen the video for MGMT’s “Flash Delirium,” and in fact, heard the rock group’s entire new album “Congratulations”: if you’re still on board, go see a show, why don’t ya?

Brooklynite band MGMT have announced dates for a complete worldwide tour, with the U.S. dates running April 12 through June 20, plus a one-off in August for Lollapalooza.

Pre-sale tickets for the new May.June dates go up tomorrow at noon, with general over the weekend.

For a taste of what you’ll get live, check out live tracks recorded in Belgium from a the March 26 showcase.

“Congratulations” will be released on April 13.

04-07 Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre
04-12 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04-13 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04-17 Indio, California – Coachella
04-29 Toronto, Ontario – The Mod Club
04-30 Durham, NH – University of New Hampshire
05-02 East Rutherford, NJ – Bamboozle
05-28 San Luis Obispo, CA – Avila Beach Bowl
05-29 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
05-31 George, WA – Sasquatch Festival
06-01 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
06-02 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
06-04 Salt Lake City, UT – In the Venue
06-06 Austin, TX – Stubbs
06-07 Houston, TX – House of Blues
06-08 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
06-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
06-13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
06-14 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
06-15 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion
06-16 Detroit, MI – Fillmore
06-18 Chicago, IL – Rivera Theatre
06-20 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
08-08 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
09-16 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
09-20 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom
09-23 Birmingham, England – 02 Academy
09-24 Bournemouth, England – 02 Academy
09-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo
09-29 London, England – Brixton Academy
09-30 London, England – Brixton Academy
10-03 Brussels, Belgium – AB Café / Resto
10-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
10-07 Paris, France – Bataclan
10-08 Paris, France – Bataclan
11-29 Dusseldorf, Germany – Stahlwerk
11-30 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
12-02 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
12-03 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
12-06 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
12-07 Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
12-08 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
12-10 Prague, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre
12-12 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
12-13 Zurich, Switzerland – Maag Hall
12-14 Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur
12-16 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
12-17 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
12-18 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Around The Web

TAGSBamboozlecoachellaCongratulationsflash delierium streamflash deliriumMGMTmgmt congratulationsmgmt flash deliriummgmt tourmgmt tour datesSASQUATCH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP