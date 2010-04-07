MGMT announce complete world tour dates, details

We’ve heard the song and seen the video for MGMT’s “Flash Delirium,” and in fact, heard the rock group’s entire new album “Congratulations”: if you’re still on board, go see a show, why don’t ya?

Brooklynite band MGMT have announced dates for a complete worldwide tour, with the U.S. dates running April 12 through June 20, plus a one-off in August for Lollapalooza.

Pre-sale tickets for the new May.June dates go up tomorrow at noon, with general over the weekend.

For a taste of what you’ll get live, check out live tracks recorded in Belgium from a the March 26 showcase.

“Congratulations” will be released on April 13.

04-07 Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre

04-12 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

04-13 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

04-17 Indio, California – Coachella

04-29 Toronto, Ontario – The Mod Club

04-30 Durham, NH – University of New Hampshire

05-02 East Rutherford, NJ – Bamboozle

05-28 San Luis Obispo, CA – Avila Beach Bowl

05-29 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

05-31 George, WA – Sasquatch Festival

06-01 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

06-02 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

06-04 Salt Lake City, UT – In the Venue

06-06 Austin, TX – Stubbs

06-07 Houston, TX – House of Blues

06-08 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

06-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

06-13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

06-14 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

06-15 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion

06-16 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

06-18 Chicago, IL – Rivera Theatre

06-20 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

08-08 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

09-16 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

09-20 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

09-23 Birmingham, England – 02 Academy

09-24 Bournemouth, England – 02 Academy

09-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo

09-29 London, England – Brixton Academy

09-30 London, England – Brixton Academy

10-03 Brussels, Belgium – AB Café / Resto

10-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

10-07 Paris, France – Bataclan

10-08 Paris, France – Bataclan

11-29 Dusseldorf, Germany – Stahlwerk

11-30 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

12-02 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

12-03 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

12-06 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

12-07 Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

12-08 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

12-10 Prague, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre

12-12 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

12-13 Zurich, Switzerland – Maag Hall

12-14 Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

12-16 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

12-17 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

12-18 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno