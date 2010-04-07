MGMT announce complete world tour dates, details

We’ve heard the song and seen the video for MGMT’s “Flash Delirium,” and in fact, heard the rock group’s entire new album “Congratulations”: if you’re still on board, go see a show, why don’t ya?
Brooklynite band MGMT have announced dates for a complete worldwide tour, with the U.S. dates running April 12 through June 20, plus a one-off in August for Lollapalooza.
Pre-sale tickets for the new May.June dates go up tomorrow at noon, with general over the weekend.
For a taste of what you’ll get live, check out live tracks recorded in Belgium from a the March 26 showcase.
“Congratulations” will be released on April 13.
04-07 Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre
04-12 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04-13 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04-17 Indio, California – Coachella
04-29 Toronto, Ontario – The Mod Club
04-30 Durham, NH – University of New Hampshire
05-02 East Rutherford, NJ – Bamboozle
05-28 San Luis Obispo, CA – Avila Beach Bowl
05-29 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
05-31 George, WA – Sasquatch Festival
06-01 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
06-02 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
06-04 Salt Lake City, UT – In the Venue
06-06 Austin, TX – Stubbs
06-07 Houston, TX – House of Blues
06-08 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
06-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
06-13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
06-14 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
06-15 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion
06-16 Detroit, MI – Fillmore
06-18 Chicago, IL – Rivera Theatre
06-20 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
08-08 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
09-16 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
09-20 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom
09-23 Birmingham, England – 02 Academy
09-24 Bournemouth, England – 02 Academy
09-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Apollo
09-29 London, England – Brixton Academy
09-30 London, England – Brixton Academy
10-03 Brussels, Belgium – AB Café / Resto
10-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
10-07 Paris, France – Bataclan
10-08 Paris, France – Bataclan
11-29 Dusseldorf, Germany – Stahlwerk
11-30 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
12-02 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
12-03 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
12-06 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
12-07 Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
12-08 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
12-10 Prague, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre
12-12 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
12-13 Zurich, Switzerland – Maag Hall
12-14 Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur
12-16 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
12-17 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
12-18 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
You can head over to the MGMT pre-sale site to get tickets for the US Spring tour: [tixx1.artistarena.com]
The December 13 show at Barclays Center with Dinosaur Jr. is going to be fantastic. I’ve already picked up a ticket and I can’t wait to go