MGMT, Best Coast, Lykke Li cover Fleetwood Mac for tribute album

MGMT, Best Coast, New Pornographers, Lykke Li and The Kills are among artists contributing to “Just Tell Me That You Want Me: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac.”

Out Aug. 14, via Hear Music/Concord, the 17-track set features indie rockers and Fleetwood Mac contemporaries such as ZZ Top”s Billy Gibbons examining the popular group”s catalog.

Some acts, such as Best Coast and Karen Elson, took on more familiar Fleetwood Mac tunes, while others, such as Shudder to Think”s Craig Wedren paired with St. Vincent to dive deeper into the group”s 45-year catalog. A complete track listing is below.

Movie music supervisor Randall Poster and Geyla Robb put together the collection; they were also behind last year”s “Rave On Buddy Holly” compilation that included reinventions of Holly tunes by such artists as Paul McCartney, The Black Keys and Cee Lo Green.

As longtime Fleetwood Mac fans know, former member Bob Welch committed suicide earlier this month. MGMT covers “Future Games,” a tune recorded under his tenure in the group. The current members of Fleetwood Mac-Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie-are expected to tour again, perhaps this year. The band”s website notes “check back soon for more details on the upcoming tour.” Fleetwood told Billboard last November “we”re all up for touring in the early summer of next year.” That timeframe is clearly not happening, but look for an announcement here once details are firmed.

‘Just Tell Me That You Want Me’ A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’ Tracklist:

1. “Albatross” – Lee Ranaldo Band Featuring J Mascis (4:16)?

2. “Landslide” – Antony (3:33)?

3. “Before The Beginning” – Trixie Whitley (4:46)?

4. “Oh Well” – Billy Gibbons & Co. (4:45)

5. “Rhiannon” – Best Coast (3:07)

6. “Think About Me” – The New Pornographers (2:56)

7. “Angel” – Marianne Faithfull (4:59)?

8. “Silver Springs” – Lykke Li (4:11)

9. “Gold Dust Woman” – Karen Elson (5:43)?

10. “Storms” – Matt Sweeney And Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy (4:46)?

11. “Straight Back” – Washed Out (3:44)?

12. “That’s All For Everyone” – Tame Impala (3:43)?

13. “Sisters Of The Moon” – Craig Wedren with St. Vincent (3:45) ?

14. “Dreams” – The Kills (4:46)?

15. “Gypsy” – Gardens & Villa (4:40)?

16. “Tusk” – The Crystal Ark (5:30)

17. “Future Games” – MGMT (9:02)

