MGMT’s sophomore set ‘Congratulations’ due for April 13 release

Following its nomination for best new artist, MGMT returns with new album, “Congratulations” on April 13.

The set follows MGMT”s Columbia Records debut, “Oracular Spectacular,” which included the Grammy-nominated hit “Kids.”

While not labeled as a dreaded, pretentious “concept” album, “Congratulations” is, according to a release, “nine individual musical tours de force sequenced to flow with sonic and thematic coherence.” Among the track names are “Brian Eno,” I Found a Whistle” and “Lady DaDa”s Nightmare.”Guess who”s the inspiration for “Lady DaDa?” That”s right… rhymes with Lady Gaga. The Brooklyn-based duo”s Andrew Vanwyngarden told Spin.com that the band was influenced by LG, as well as his new love of surfing. Maybe a duet with Pearl Jam or Jack Johnson is forthcoming.

“It’s definitely going to shock people,” Vanwyngarden told spin.com of the album. “We dropped any sort of irony that was on the first record, and ‘Congratulations’ feels true to who we really are.”

MGMT produced the album with Sonic Boom (known to his mom as Pete Kember) in New York and Malibu. Guests include Royal Trux” Jennifer Herrema.