MGMT streams full album three weeks before it’s due

We already warned you it was weird: MGMT’s new album “Congratulations,” due April 13, leaked over the weekend, and the Brooklyn two-piece-plus group is streaming it in full as a result.

Click here to check out the whole thing.

The nine-track effort diverges from 2007’s “Oracular Spectacular” in its emphasis on live instrumentation and mid-tempo rock music, as opposed to the synths and dance bent of popular tracks like “Kids” and “Electric Feel.” Those wacky vocals from Andrew Vanwyngarden and Ben Goldwasser still bounce, float and dive into fantastical melodies, but slow jams like “I Found a Whistle” may leave heads scratching; “Brian Eno” sounds more like a rock opera track; and “Lady DaDa’s Nightmare” is a whole lot less Lady GaGa and more like Eno (with screams in reverb).

I also had some thoughts on the first song to make its way into the open, “Flash Delirium.”

“Hey everybody, the album leaked, and we wanted you to be able to hear it from us. We wanted to offer it as a free download but that didn’t make sense to anyone but us,” read a statement on the site. Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a fight Columbia was gonna lose.

It’s a shame that a chance-taking second set like this hit the ‘net so early, and I’m frankly a bit nervous for MGMT: they were most beloved for those hipster dance-bar hits, none of which are on here. I will brew on all the new tunes in full soon.

Meanwhile, for those who crave a little Column A and Column B — the old MGMT, in their new lackadaisical style — try Jonsi’s cover of “Time to Pretend.” The Icelandic singer is frontman for Sigur Ros and has his own solo set coming out April 6.