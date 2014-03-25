M.I.A. announces tour with A$AP Ferg

M.I.A. is touring North America and Europe in support of her newest album “Matangi.” Check out the complete dates below, including a handful with rapper A$AP Ferg.

The tour will kick off in Pennsylvania on April 25, following M.I.A.”s appearance this weekend at Ultra Music Festival. The British-Sri Lankan pop-rapper has been playing one-off gigs since November 2013, when “Matangi” was released. Below the dates, watch the wild video for the album's single “Y.A.L.A.”

Here are M.I.A.”s 2014 tour dates:

03/28 – Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival

04/25 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ Moogfest

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage*

04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ AE Stage*

04/30 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Theater*

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater*

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Younge-Dundas Square

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

05/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

05/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater*

05/08 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center*

05/09 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center*

05/24 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/28 – Seinajoki, FL @ Provinssi Rock

06/30 – Arendal, NO @ Hove Festival

07/05 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurorockeenes

07/11 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Splash Festival

07/12 – Liege, BE @ Les Ardentes

07/19 – London, UK @ Lovebox

07/20 – Valencia, ES @ Benicassim Festival

* = with A$AP Ferg