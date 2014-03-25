M.I.A. announces tour with A$AP Ferg

M.I.A. is touring North America and Europe in support of her newest album “Matangi.” Check out the complete dates below, including a handful with rapper A$AP Ferg.

The tour will kick off in Pennsylvania on April 25, following M.I.A.”s appearance this weekend at Ultra Music Festival. The British-Sri Lankan pop-rapper has been playing one-off gigs since November 2013, when “Matangi” was released. Below the dates, watch the wild video for the album's single “Y.A.L.A.”

Here are M.I.A.”s 2014 tour dates:

03/28 – Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival
04/25 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
04/26 – Asheville, NC @ Moogfest
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage*
04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ AE Stage*
04/30 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Theater*
05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater*
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Younge-Dundas Square
05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
05/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*
05/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater*
05/08 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center*
05/09 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center*
05/24 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/28 – Seinajoki, FL @ Provinssi Rock
06/30 – Arendal, NO @ Hove Festival
07/05 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurorockeenes
07/11 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Splash Festival
07/12 – Liege, BE @ Les Ardentes
07/19 – London, UK @ Lovebox
07/20 – Valencia, ES @ Benicassim Festival
* = with A$AP Ferg

