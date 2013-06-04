Paging MTV: A bunch of Miami prostitutes beat up a South Jersey mom they thought was a rival hooker

You know what they say, “You can take the girl out of Jersey, but you can’t take the skintight clothing, the heavy makeup, or the stripper heels off of the girl. I mean, I guess you could, but she’d probably complain about it really loudly in a Fran Drescher voice – and who wants to deal with that?”

A New Jersey resident and mother named Anna Burgese was on vacation in South Beach, Miami, just trying to relax and soak up some of that neon sun, when she was attacked by a gang of prostitutes who mistook her for a rival hooker. It seems the call girls had been operating out of the W Hotel (a 5-star joint!), where Anna and her husband were staying. The ladies of the night jumped Anna and tackled her to the ground, giving her a bloody knee and a busted lip.

What happened next is straight out of a Steven Soderbergh flick: instead of coming to Anna’s rescue, hotel employees apparently helped the hookers escape to a waiting cab so they could make a quick getaway. “To the bat cave, which is what we call our coke dealer’s house!”

As it turns out, Anna’s husband had actually been with her at the time of the attack, and he tried to defend his lady. However, Mr. Burgese had a some trouble, as he was on crutches due to a broken foot. Presumably because he’d been attacked in Atlantic City by a jealous john.