Listen: M.I.A.’s new relentless single, ‘Bring the Noize’

M.I.A. is back in action, and how, on “Bring the Noize,” the first single from her forthcoming album, “Matangi.”

With a machine-gun rat-a-tat beat, the relentless, rapid-fire tune takes on one of her favorite topics: banks and other corporate raiders: “It”s not me or you/it”s the f**king banks/Bring the noize when we run up on them.” The assault continues until the last third when the percussion drops out and she softly sings. It”s a striking tune.

She debuted the song, which samples Marble Players’ “Marble Anthem,” on BBC Radio 1 Monday and told radio host Zane Lowe that she”s struggled with her label, N.E.E.T/Interscope, with the label. “I keep finishing the record and handing it in, finishing the record and handing it in,” she told Lowe, via Pitchfork.

“It’s just one of those things where I’ve given up at this point,” she continued. “I was literally going to start… putting out records from my bedroom. This was my last stab at it– I’m going to hand it in and wait for it to go out the way albums go out. If I didn’t get it out right now, I would’ve definitely exploded.”

Perhaps that why no release date for the album has been set other than a vague “fall release.” M.I.A. has four North American dates planned this summer including July 17 in Montreal, July 18 in Toronto, July 20 in Detroit and July 21 in Chicago at the Pitchfork Music Festival.