Michael Arndt has already written a ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ treatment

Michael Arndt, eh?
There are dream jobs that certain writers book that I genuinely envy, and I’ll admit it. There are storytelling opportunities that I wish were mine instead of someone else’s. And while I think it will eventually be a great job to sign up and do a “Star Wars” movie, I don’t think “Episode VII” is going to be the moment I’d want to handle, if only because we have never seen expectations like the ones that will fall on whoever is brought in to write and direct this movie.
Michael Arndt won the Academy Award for his script for “Little Miss Sunshine,” and he was one of the writers on Pixar’s “Toy Story 3,” so you certainly can’t fault Kathleen Kennedy for reaching out to him to help craft an outline that is evidently going to be used as the road map for “Star Wars – Episode VII.”
What’s really surprising about today’s story that appears to be breaking in waves, starting at Vulture, continuing at Hollywood Reporter, and eventually cresting over at Deadline, is that there must have been extraordinary measures in place to keep this secret. There are not many things that are genuinely kept quiet in Hollywood today, but Arndt was evidently hired months ago to write a treatment that would cover the entire trilogy of films that Disney is gearing up to make. That treatment was evidently part of what gave Disney the confidence to close the deal and announce the release date for the first film. It sounds from all of these stories like Arndt is in the running to write the script, and I can’t imagine why he wouldn’t end up with the job. If the treatment was strong enough to help secure the $4 billion sale price, then he deserves at least a crack at the script. I know Lucasfilm was having conversations with other writers at one point in this process, but maybe Arndt has it pinned down now if sources are feeling confident about going on the record.
Arndt has been working with Pete Docter on “The Untilted Pixar Film That Takes You Inside The Mind,” a project that sounds very promising, and Arndt also wrote the script for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” While Francis Lawrence will move from that film directly into working on the two-part conclusion of that series, Danny Strong was hired to write the scripts for those final two movies. Now it seems apparent that Strong was brought in because Arndt had moved on to the “Star Wars” gig, and I wouldn’t blame him for making the jump.
But I wouldn’t want to be in that position. Here’s hoping he turns in something that is so good, so fun, such a pure and simple reminder of what it was that we all fell in love with about “Star Wars” in the first place, that it kicks off a new age of fandom that even manages to woo back those who have gone so sour on the series as a whole. If he’s off, though, and if the films don’t work, everyone involved is going to take such heat. It’s a microscope that would make it hard to do your best work, I would imagine. Maybe it’s good that Arndt has already written the treatment before there was any scrutiny at all, before anyone even knew this was a possibility.
There is no document in Hollywood that is being more closely guarded than his treatment, I would imagine. And if this were 1998, I would give it four hours before it leaked widely today. But so far, Lucasfilm and Disney have played this one incredibly well. Today’s “break” feels more like an orchestrated leak on Disney’s part, a way of rolling out the news, and I would warn them that when the treatment hits talent agencies, that’s when they’ll lose control of it. If they really want to keep this whole thing under wraps, they need to keep it in physical form only at the Lucasfilm offices and not send it out, not even to the giant A-list names they’re said to be chasing for the film.
Buckle up, everyone. This thing’s not hitting theaters until 2015, and we’re already seeing a media blitz on a massive scale. I have a feeling we’ve got a lot of words to write about all things “Star Wars” between now and the eventual release date.
Sounds like a good choice with plenty of cred (his insight into why the final act of Star Wars IV is insanely great is confidence-inspiring).
Now if they canonly get Mr Spielberg to sign on. Please Steven – for the fans!
I would like to see somebody other than Spielberg direct. I would not mind him being a consultant, however at this point I really think I just want people who are fresh to this guiding the series. This may be blasphemy, however I am not sure Spielberg has it as a director quite like he used to. There are other potential names attached to this I would be much more excited to see. Alfonso Cuarón, Darren Aronofsky, Joss Whedon, Colin Trevorrow, even Joseph Kosinski all sound more interesting to me than Spielberg. I just want a different feel to this than another Spielberg trilogy.
-Cheers
Where can I read “his insight into why the final act of Star Wars IV is insanely great”?
@MGRABOIS: Click through to the Vulture link – it’s toward the end.
He isn’t the obvious choice, but I could kind of see this working. But yeah, that’s gonna be one hell of a microscope.
Spielberg wouldn’t be a good choice. Blame Lucas all you want, Spielberg can say he didn’t want to do it all he wants, but Indy 4 is as much his as anybody’s. I’d rather see fresh names. Or fresher. I do like the idea of Kasdan writing it though. But yeah. I think this will all come down to fresh talent. As it should.
I like this move. What I love most about Little Miss Sunshine is how much it brought depth to all the characters. It was funny in a heartfelt way, and very emotional. For me, part of what made the last three Star Wars movies lacking (especially Episodes I & II) was I never really connected with the characters. Little Miss Sunshine just made me truly feel for the characters. That is an important element to making this new series work. Obviously the action and special effects did not make us fall in love with the prequels. I loved everything about Toy Story 3, and his Pixar project sounds pretty intriguing. I also loved The Hunger Games so his involvement in Catching Fire is pretty promising. It could be a great lead-in to mixing the elements that worked so well in Little Miss Sunshine and Toy Story 3 into a more sci-fi/action movie like the Star Wars movies.
As for the figurative microscope? Yeah… However, after the last three movies failed to impress, I wonder if there may be a bit less pressure. Perhaps not. This is still a $4 BILLION investment Disney is putting in his hands. However, it is also the first fresh start this franchise will have had in about thirty-five years. Plus the fact he wrote the treatment before any of the fans knew about it (and whatever stress that might bring with it) hopefully means positive things for the treatment.
-Cheers
The fact that they are as far along in the pre-production phase of Star Wars VII is very promising. It suggests not only confidence, but excitement in the story treatments. We’re still speculating on who will direct, but I think that decision is probably a lot further along than we know as well.
I don’t know Drew, I would actually want the job of writing Episode VII. True you are under a level of scrutiny that is so extreme it almost seems absurb. But on the other side of it you are umm…writing a STAR WARS FILM! The first of a new trilogy. Sounds like an ok trade off to me.
I take comfort with their choice, if this gentleman ends up with the gig (which I have a hard time seeing him not get it) because his treatment was so strong that it was one of the major contributing factors in Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm. That is a pretty ringing endorsement I think.
Kathleen Kennedy is a smart producer and will make an excellent President at Lucasfilm. I trust hers and Disney’s judgement on this one. No one involved wants another Episode One situation. They are all going to kill themselves to make the best film possible.
We, as Star Wars fans, are in for some truly awesome times. Poor Star Trek is the red headed stepchild of sci fi films again. JJ Abrams couldn’t have gotten worse news than this. Being a fan of both francises, I am fine with enjoying what each has to offer over the next few years on the silver screen. But the announcement of new Star Wars could not have gone well in the halls of Paramount.
Totally disagree on Star Trek. It’s still a great series thus far (granted, only one movie into the new series, but still). Even if Star Wars is bigger, Star Trek is in its own right still a great & successful series. I doubt J.J. Abrams cares that there is a new Star Wars series being planned, at least in terms of Star Trek. Plus, at least on Wikipedia, Abrams reportedly received a copy of the treatment and is at least a long-shot to direct this.
-Cheers
Is there a movie designed by social media committee that is actually worth watching? Lucasfilm doesn’t need to reveal anything more than some cast and crew news and a couple of trailers before the final product comes out. Fanning the flames of nerd expectations with a constant drip of leaks isn’t a very good idea for the studio, so I can see why you’re advising secrecy.
Damon Lindelof received a disgraceful pile of hate over at AICN without his involvement even being confirmed. If Arndt has the gig, he would do well to not log into a social media platform once until the trilogy is done. I shudder to think that some studio suit is micro-managing a project based on a random sample of some dysfunctional online community. Unfortunately, it seems that this not only happens occasionally, but is becoming routine procedure. I can only imagine that the hive mind is responsible for nominating people like JJ Abrams, who haven’t made a single movie worth watching but somehow keep their name in circulation.
Won’t Lucas be exec producing the trilogy anyway? If so, he will still be making some, or most, of the big calls.
Actually from the Disney press release, it looks like Lucas would only be utilized as a “creative consultant.”
With all due respect to AICN, that is hardly where I would go looking for any sort of information or pulse of fans. Sorry, I think Harry is a joke who turns everything into an erotic narrative and their talkback was just a way for fanboys to gripe about anything and everything. Not all of them, however enough that I stopped going there and will never go back.
So no, I hope nobody involved with this opens up AICN. Ever. Particularly to try and get a finger on the pulse of the fans or to figure out where to go with Star Wars movies. Or anything else.
-Cheers
My understanding of “creative consultant” is that Lucas will be asked about nearly everything important, but if they want to go a different way, the production team won’t have their hands tied. I hope they actually build some sets this time…
I can see Lucas OKing Arndt on the basis of his successful little indie movie, maybe not all that different to his collaboration with Paul Schrader.
Anyone but Spielberg. Please God.
Does this mean Luke, Leia, Han & Chew get stuck in another trash compactor but this will be more emotionally gut-wrenching?