Michael Bay confirms ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ will launch a new trilogy

Ready or not, here it comes.
“Transformers: Age of Extinction”, Michael Bay”s next film about the robots in disguise, is intended to be the first film in a new “Transformers” trilogy. That”s the word from Bay himself.
“It”s kind of like a new “Transformers”,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We had three, the first trilogy, and this is going to be the next one.”
It”s an interesting development, as the director originally intended to leave the “Transformers” films behind after 2011′s “Dark of the Moon”. Bay says he won”t “necessarily” direct the fifth and sixth “Transformers” films, but that”s a softer stance than he”s issued in the past.
In other “Transformers” news, a -new “Age of Extinction” TV spot has premiered. Check out the Autobot action and Decepticon destruction in the teaser below:
“Transformers: Age of Extinction”, starring Mark Wahlberg, hits theaters on June 27.
Oh great, more mindless crap from Michael Bay. Now if you will excuse me. I’ll go jump off a cliff to my death.
Great. Now since you’ve just identified yourself as someone who takes the time to not only click on a link but to also post a comment pissing and moaning about something they have no interest in, can you take all the others off the cliff with you?
@sick of trolls-Oh, you mean all of the people who really love films and hate hacks like Michael Bay for ruining them?