Michael Bay confirms ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ will launch a new trilogy

(CBR)

Ready or not, here it comes.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”, Michael Bay”s next film about the robots in disguise, is intended to be the first film in a new “Transformers” trilogy. That”s the word from Bay himself.

“It”s kind of like a new “Transformers”,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We had three, the first trilogy, and this is going to be the next one.”

It”s an interesting development, as the director originally intended to leave the “Transformers” films behind after 2011′s “Dark of the Moon”. Bay says he won”t “necessarily” direct the fifth and sixth “Transformers” films, but that”s a softer stance than he”s issued in the past.

In other “Transformers” news, a -new “Age of Extinction” TV spot has premiered. Check out the Autobot action and Decepticon destruction in the teaser below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”, starring Mark Wahlberg, hits theaters on June 27.