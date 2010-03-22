Michael Bay reveals ‘Transformers 3’ is going John Malkvoich

Showing he has relinquished little control of all aspects of the “Transformers” franchise, director and producer Michael Bay released a statement on Monday providing new details on the third installment of the Robots vs. Robots series.
Bay announced that Oscar winner Frances McDormand and John Malkovich will join the cast of “Transformers 3.” It appears McDormand will have an integral role in the film as the National Intelligence Director. Malkvoich will play franchise lead Shia LaBeouf’s first boss (whether he’s already out of college is unclear). Bay also disclosed that popular character actor Ken Jeong is on board and just in case you didn’t know he who was, Bay describes him as, “the super funny actor stuck in the trunk from ‘Hangover’ and the Doctor from ‘Knocked Up.'”
The populist filmmaker also revealed that the newest Autobot will be based on a Ferrari 458 Italia.
The Paramount Pictures production will begin pre-shoots in a month in multiple locales including Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Florida, Texas, Moscow and China. “Transformers 3” was written by Ehren Kruger and is scheduled for release on July 1, 2011.
Do you have any hope that “Transformers 3” can be a good movie? Share your thoughts below.
If..
1. Ehren Kruger has written the script all by himself,
2. Michael Bay is still exercising full creative control,
3. It will be shot and put through post and released in just about 1 year,
4. It will go “deeper” into the Transformers mythos (ala Prime heaven, Matrix of Leadership etc.)…
…. then there’s no fucking way this film will end up being good.
Hmm, two respectable actors in a Michael Bay film. Wanna bet they’re just going to be reduced to a few cliche lines and running around amidst explosions? Look what he did with Ed Harris, Jon Voight, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, Mako, Dan Aykroyd, Scarlett Johannson, Ewan McGreggor and John Turturro. Not exactly moments on their resumes that either advanced their acting careers or were something they wanted to remember.
And yes, lazygarfield, I completely agree with you on those four points. I think after Kurtz & Orci felt they were only around to make a template script and not have their actual scripts followed, they left to where their work’s appreciated (Fringe, Star Trek).
Thanks and I agree with your point too. A good cast is no use if they aren’t given room to play with. No Oscar-winning acting God can do justice to a character written solely for the purpose of shouting something stupid between 2 explosions.
Also, the reason I am so infuriated is because he is wasting soooo many resources. He gets $200 million, the best actors, the best SFX, the biggest units, no restrictions on location and STILL he goes out and shoots such crap.
Transformers 2 was horrible. Michael Bay has made shitty movies aside from the Bad Boys movies, and the only reason those are any good is because their funny and action-packed. They have no real story to them.
Michael Bay should quit filmmaking and stick to being a director of photography. All he seems to care about are how his films look… rather then the story or if the actors are any good.
It’s funny how I enjoyed the new Friday the 13th more then Transformers 2… supposedly Bay didn’t like that film yet thinks Transformers 2 is amazing. Haha.
Agreed. The BAD BOYS movies were even shattier.
yea right these movies are the best movies ever and micheal bay is the best director ever and he should keep making movies and keep making these transformers movies!!!!!!!!!
keep it up micheal bay
U suck at commenting Johnathan, Transformer 2 was fantastic, I guess you don’t know what a good movie is.. LOser! Keep up with your good work Micheal Bay!! :) Agreed with DB!
It’s been a while since ConAir, Malkovich is due for a razz’n.
i thought the both movies were good. The first better than the second but still good. I look forward to 3