Michael Bay confirmed as ‘Transformers 4’ director

UPDATE: Deadline is reporting that the fourth “Transformers” installment has been slated for release on June 29, 2014, and that contrary to previous reports, the film will not be shot back-to-back with a fifth movie.
ORIGINAL STORY: The “Transformers” franchise has been a success in large part thanks to director Michael Bay, whose “bigger + faster = better” mentality was well-suited for the task of bringing films about giant fighting extraterrestrial robots to the big screen. Which is why Dreamworks is surely relieved that the director will indeed be returning for the fourth installment – news spilled by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura when MTV caught up with him recently at Toy Fair 2012.
“Michael’s going to direct,” di Bonaventura confirmed, before adding: “And it’ll be in the summer of 2014. We’ll be releasing then.”
As we reported back in December, Bay was already in talks to direct the next installment but hadn’t yet been locked down for the job. It now appears that the studio’s ploy of luring him back by agreeing to bankroll his lower-budgeted pet project, a thriller set in the world of bodybuilding entitled “Pain or Gain”, was a successful one that may just have been the deciding factor in Bay agreeing to return.
Di Bonaventura also indicated that though “Transformers 4” will indeed be a reboot of the franchise, it won’t be looking backward so much (i.e. “Amazing Spider-Man”) as presenting what he termed an “evolution” of the saga.
“Again, it’s a hybrid because it’s a funny thing. I’m not involved with ‘Spider-Man,’ but what I perceive ‘Spider-Man’ to be is just a redoing of the whole thing. [‘Transformers 4’ is] not. It’s an evolution. There’s still continuity that’s going on, yet there will be a lot of new cast,” he said. “Whether there’s anybody from the first cast, we don’t even know yet. The trust is it’s going to be a whole new story. The characters that would certainly come along are Optimus and Bumblebee, I’m sure.”
All of that aside, the producer made sure to stress that they haven’t even come up with a story yet, and that recent rumors that Jason Statham was being eyed to star in the reboot were completely unfounded.
“No, it’s so silly. We have to get a story first,” said di Bonaventura of the Statham talk. “You can’t pick characters if you don’t have a story.”
Bay had previously claimed that “Transformers 3” would be his last outing in the franchise, which may well have been nothing more than a clever negotiating tactic. In any case, he’ll likely shoot “Pain or Gain” first before embarking on his next “Transformers” expedition.
Are you happy Bay will be coming back, or were you hoping for a completely fresh start for the “Transformers” franchise? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Glad to hear that Bay is directing the fourth movie. I think he should try to retain most of the original cast though. Sam, Lennox, Epps, Simmons for a few.
I wish this accursed franchise would just die along with Bay’s career.
At least we’ll get another good Rifftrax out of it…
Im glad to hear Bay is comming back. But i agree that they should keep the same cast and keep rolling with the same story. For instance, i dont like when they go back after starting a story line. Kind of like xmen origins. Justkeep the same story line and crews and run with it. The writers have been doing a fantastic job so far so why change a good thing.
They don’t have a story, but have already set a date. Another disaster on their hands.
It’s important for the film to have a deadline for scheduling purposes. Im sure this date will change but they do need one to mark on the calendars timeline…even if the story isnt written yet. It’s how the industry works..backwards.
I’m glad Bay will be back. I’m not sure what they can do with the original cast, but if Bay’s in, I know TF4 will be a thrill ride.
Write a comment…awesome I wonder if shaia will be in this one
Bay’s Back! Yes! Now, if they can get new writers were def on a path to sucess. (writers from TF3 should’ve been fired-weak story.)
New writers, same characters (but minus that Carly girl-blah), same Linkin Park on soundtrack and it feels just like home. (TF4=Shia/Sam) Come on Bay, make it happen!!
wow and this news came right on my birthday, tfs forever
I don’t get it. Same director but a reboot? Don’t they usually get a new director for that?
A reboot with the same director? Sounds pretty redundant.
Why shoot another one?
Just relabel TRANSFORMERS 1 to TRANSFORMERS 4. The idiots who watch those movies probably won’t even realise they have been cheated… I mean they payed three times for the same movie already.
How would u know unless you had seen all 3 urself?
start the unicron saga, megatron comes back as galvatron, also it would be nice to see the dinobots too
Horrible. His movies suck so much. Brainless camera shaking action with no story.
I have to admit that when it comes to transformer movies, i like Bay. The guy can design a thrill ride and I’m going to see it.
I’m very happy anything Michael bay it’s on you know it’s going to be amazing. I’m a big fan of the transformers series I hope they keep going until the 10th movie lol
I’m happy to Hear his back I hope he continues to do more transformer’s movie and to keep the original cast that’s what keeps franchised alive. Michael bay it’s awesome I’m a big fan since bad boys
Yes!!!!!!!! Transformers 4 can’t wait I hope Shia lubeouf is in it!!!!
I can’t understand why people continue to support these films. Each one was been cinema of the lowest order, the action is poorly edited, the effects are an indistinguishable mass of churning gears, the humor is insulting, the plots incomprehensible, the characterization is non-existent and they are all an hour too long. Call me a hater bu these movies are terrible, and yes I am including the last 40 mins of the TF3 in that statement. In conclusion a continuation of the series without all the main characters but bring back the same film-maker is not a reboot it’s a sequel.
Sorry for the rant but damn I hate these movies!
[www.nickel-eyenews.com]
They need to bring Galvatron into it.
They need to bring Galvatron into it
They should bring Galvatron into it. He was much more powerful then megatron
Michael Bay is just terrible. All these Transformers movies could have been so much better with a talented director.