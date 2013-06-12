Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers 4’ releases new picture of Chevrolet Sonic RS

Last week we reported that the 2013 Lamborghini Aventador would be a part of Michael Bay’s “Transformers 4.” At $400,000, the vehicle is not the most expensive one featured in the film (that honor most likely goes to the Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse which is worth 2 million more than the Lambo), but it isn’t exactly inexpensive. The newest car revealed however, Chevrolet’s Sonic RS, is far more affordable (and fuel efficient).

Below you’ll see the picture of the ‘Ultimate Sonic RS.’ We can’t tell you exactly how much this particularly version of the car might be, but Chevy’s website says that a more traditional version of the hatchback starts under $15,000.

As with the report on the Aventador, we don’t have any information at this time about which Autobot (or Decepticon), if any, will be represented by the Sonic RS, but they could get up to 40mpg on the highway (with the turbo). Should the Sonic RS in fact be a Transformer, it will give new meaning to the term ‘hot hatch.’

“Transformers 4” is being directed by Michael Bay, stars Mark Wahlberg, and is currently filming. The movie is due out July 27, 2014.