Michael Been of The Call dies backstage at Pukkelpop festival

Michael Been, founder of Bay Aread band the Call, suffered a heart attack backstage at Belgian music festival Pukkelpop Thursday and died. He was 60 years old.

At the fest, Been had been manning sound for Black Rebel Motorcylce Club, which his son Robert Levon Been fronts. He was often considered to be the off-stage, fourth member of the band and helped co-produce their albums.

Known as the bandleader for the rock act behind “The Walls Came Down,” Been had also released a single solo record in 1994 after the band’s popularity died down. The Call released more than a half dozen albums throughout the ’80s and even reunited for a tour in 1997. Peter Gabriel, Bono, Jim Kerr of Simple Minds and members of the Band were all outspoken admirers of the group.

BRMC are currently set to tour now, throughout the fall. No word yet if their tour or opening slots for Stone Temple Pilots have been canceled.