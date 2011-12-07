Michael Buble and Adele are No. 1 and No. 2 on The Billboard 200

#Nickelback #Adele #Rihanna #Drake
12.07.11 7 years ago

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row, with help from a 29% uptick in sales. The holiday set moved 293,000 copies.

 Adele”s “21” seems to be a shopping favorite, too, as it rises No. 7 to No. 2 with 144,000 (+2%). Another Christmas set, Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe,” rises No. 6 to No. 3 (133,000, -11%).
Drake”s “Take Care” sits tight at No. 4 (90,000, -48%), Nickelback”s “Here and Now” falls No. 2 to No. 5 (78,000, -66%), Mary J. Blige”s “My Life II… The Journey Continues, Act 1” slips No. 5 to No. 6 (72,000, -54%) and Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” descends No. 3 to No. 7 (68,000, -66%). Andrea Bocelli”s “Concerto” ascends No. 14 to No. 8 (61,000, -6%), “Now 40” moves No. 13 to No. 9 (48,000, -27%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” is up No. 22 to No. 10 (48,000, +3%).
The only two albums to bow in the top 50 are Trey Songz” “Inevitable” EP at No. 23 with 27,000 and Hot Chelle Rae”s “Whatever at No. 48 with 18,000.
Album sales are down 18% compared to last week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 2% so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nickelback#Adele#Rihanna#Drake
TAGSadeleAndrea BocelliDrakeHOT CHELLE RAELady AntebellumMary J BligeMICHAEL BUBLEnickelbackRihannaThe Billboard 200TREY SONGZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP