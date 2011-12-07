Michael Buble and Adele are No. 1 and No. 2 on The Billboard 200

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row, with help from a 29% uptick in sales. The holiday set moved 293,000 copies.

Adele”s “21” seems to be a shopping favorite, too, as it rises No. 7 to No. 2 with 144,000 (+2%). Another Christmas set, Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe,” rises No. 6 to No. 3 (133,000, -11%).

Drake”s “Take Care” sits tight at No. 4 (90,000, -48%), Nickelback”s “Here and Now” falls No. 2 to No. 5 (78,000, -66%), Mary J. Blige”s “My Life II… The Journey Continues, Act 1” slips No. 5 to No. 6 (72,000, -54%) and Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” descends No. 3 to No. 7 (68,000, -66%). Andrea Bocelli”s “Concerto” ascends No. 14 to No. 8 (61,000, -6%), “Now 40” moves No. 13 to No. 9 (48,000, -27%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” is up No. 22 to No. 10 (48,000, +3%).

The only two albums to bow in the top 50 are Trey Songz” “Inevitable” EP at No. 23 with 27,000 and Hot Chelle Rae”s “Whatever at No. 48 with 18,000.

Album sales are down 18% compared to last week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 2% so far.