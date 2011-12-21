Michael Buble and Adele continue domination on Billboard 200 chart

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” makes it four weeks at the top of The Billboard 200 , as the holiday set moved 448,000 copies last week. That”s down 7% compared to the week prior; no matter, it”s still sold 1.96 million copies in the U.S., making it the third best-seller of the year so far, with two more sales weeks to go – one of those celebrating the week-after his “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

Adele”s “21” just crossed the 5 million mark, making her the year”s best-seller, but also the best-seller since 2004, when Usher moved eight million copies of “Confessions.” “21 sits tight at No. 2 with 277,000 this week, a 48% increase.

Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” climbs No. 4 to No. 3 (171,000, +8%) and the Black Keys” “El Camino” dips No. 2 to No. 4 (85,000, -59%). Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” rockets up No. 15 to No. 5 (81,000, +60%), after the band performed on “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly” last week.

Nickelback”s “Here and Now” rebounds No. 8 to No. 6 (80,000, +22%), Drake”s “Take Care” stays at No. 7 (77, 000, +5%), Andrea Bocelli”s “Concerto: One Night in Cetnral Park” dips No. 6 to No. 8 (76,000, -3%), Scotty McCreery”s “Clear As Day” ascends No. 13 to No. 9 (67,000, +29%) and Amy Winehouse”s “Lioness: Hidden Treasures” falls No. 5 to No. 10 (65,000, -43%).

Anthony Hamilton”s “Back to Love” bows outside the top tier, at No. 12 with 63,000.

Album sales are up 15% over the previous week and are down 10% compared to the same sales week in 2010. Sales are up 1% compared to last year.